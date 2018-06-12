After nearly five months, Alex Gilbey is back running on grass after knee surgery.

The MK Dons midfielder, who wore the captain's armband under former boss Robbie Neilson, had been ruled out until the end of 2018 after an operation in February.

After a frustrating time on the sidelines, Gilbey completed another step on in his recovery by running out on grass for the first time on Monday.

The 23-year-old was given some good news last month, and hopes to be back sooner than he had hoped, but isn't expected to return before November.

