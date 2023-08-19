Alexander and Leko clash again on the sidelines at Colchester

Forward Jonathan Leko was ‘not at the races’ according to head coach Graham Alexander after the pair exchanged angry words on the touchline during MK Dons’ 3-2 win over Colchester United on Saturday.

The former Charlton man, who scored twice in the opening day win over Wrexham two weeks ago, cut a frustrated figure at the JobServe Community Stadium in the first-half. Angry at not getting the ball and struggling at times with it, Leko incurred the wrath of the head coach shortly before the interval as the pair had an animated chat on the sidelines during the game.

It is not the first time the pair have clashed this season, with Leko showing his frustration at being substituted in the 1-0 win over Tranmere a week ago.

While Leko made it out of the dressing room for the second-half, he was brought off just past the hour mark for Matt Dennis, who would go on to score a dramatic stoppage time winner as Dons came from behind to win.

Speaking about it afterwards, Alexander said Leko was not up to par in the first-half in Essex, but trusts the forward to respond in the right way.

He said: “He shouldn't have let it get to that point, and he knows that. I spoke to him at half-time about it. If you're going to show that, show it from the first minute. Compete with your team.

“We know his attributes and abilities, but if you're not going to compete and run as hard as you can, and burst your lungs running for everything, you'll get me on your back. That's the same for everyone. We can't carry anyone.

“Jon has been superb for us but he wasn't at the races for us in the first-half, I'll be honest. I'd like to do that indoors, but while the game is going on, I have to do what I have to do. Players know I'm honest, I want them to be better.