Alexander got the reaction he wanted in draw with Notts County

Graham Alexander felt he got the right reaction from his players to bounce back from a poor defeat at Crewe Alexandra last week with a hard-fought draw with Notts County on Saturday.

Taking on early pace-setters County at Stadium MK in sweltering conditions, MK Dons took the lead after less than a minute of the second-half played through Daniel Harvie’s third goal of the season, before being pegged back by Kyle Cameron’s strike on 66 minutes to share the spoils.

Following their poor second-half showing at Crewe last week, which saw them throw away a lead to lose 3-1 in Cheshire, Alexander said he demanded a response from his players, and felt he got the right one.

“We had to respond after last week. We used the ball wisely, and then when they had it, we were disciplined.

“At half-time last week, I wasn't going to throw everything out. We're in a good position in the league because of these players. I believe in all the players, and where they can improve.

“We showed we have good quality as well. It was a fantastic goal just after half-time, but I am left ruing the lack of composure in the other chances we had.

“But I cannot fault the players today, they were magnificent.”

The heat played a huge role in the game too, with regular drinks breaks being taken by both sides throughout the game. Alexander felt meant his side had to step away from their usually relentless approach to pressing to ensure the players lasted the duration.

He said: “It was incredibly hot and difficult for both teams. The pace really slowed to almost like a Spanish game in the first-half. We want to get about teams and press but I felt we had to step back a bit. It would have been suicide otherwise. They had a lot of possession in front and around us but we managed their threats well.”

While the spoils were shared though, both sides had chances to win it. Macaulay Langstaff scored 42 goals in the National League last season for Notts County, but missed two incredible chances at the end of both halves, while new signing Ellis Harrison put over from just a couple of yards at the death.

Alexander added: “The chances were limited for both teams, but we had some really good opportunity I'm disappointed didn't hit the target.

“It's a good point. They're a good team, they've been together for 14, 16 months playing the same way, and we're only seven games into our beginning. We've got to be really happy with what we've done so far.