Alexander in no hurry to rush Dons into pre-season games

MK Dons are still a little over a week away from playing their first pre-season game, but Graham Alexander is happy to wait before his side kick their first ball in anger this summer.

After their first week in pre-season training, the new boss said he has barely scratched the surface with his plans for the squad.

And while their opening pre-season encounter with Wealdstone is next week (Tuesday July 11), Alexander admitted he was pleased not to have a game quite so early in his side’s preparations for the new season.

Asked whether he was eager to play the first game, he said: “Not for me - there is too much work to do on the training pitch. If there had been a game this week, I think it would have bugged me and I'd have knocked it on the head.

“We won't want to disappoint other clubs by cancelling games though, so I'm glad we've got a few weeks to work on things.

“Sometimes, pre-season games get in the way a little bit, and can break up the rhythm. I'm happy with our games programme, despite it being set before I got here. I didn't want to add to it or take away from it. When we get to the first game, we want to see an identity forming, but it won't be complete.

