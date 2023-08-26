Alexander pleased with Dons’ start to the season as they go top

With his side sitting top of League Two, Graham Alexander said he is pleased with MK Dons’ points tally after their 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Winning four out of five in the early season, losing only to Crawley Town 11 days ago, sees Dons sit top of League Two but only after a nervous second-half performance at Stadium MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading comfortably at the break thanks to goals from Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hora, Dons allowed Doncaster back into the game 11 minutes after the inteval when Luke Molyneux scored a rocket for the win-less Rovers.

As nerves jangled more off the field than on it, Dons made life tough for themselves but ultimately held on to claim their second home win of the season, and with it, praise from the head coach.

“It's about the points tally at this stage, the league table is irrelevant,” he said. “We've got 12 out of 15, it's a good take and a good start. League positions will only be important at the end of the season. It's important we keep adding to the tally and giving the supporters something to get behind.”

On the game, he said: “I thought it was a carbon copy of the Tranmere game. We deservedly took the lead and were winning at half-time. We started the second-half OK but we let them back in it. It was a great finish from their guy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had to patch up the team and get it over the line. I'm delighted for the players again, and it's a great three points.”

He continued: “You expect a change from them - we were 2-0 up and they had to change something. I thought we over-complicated things though, in areas where a simple pass was on.

“Sometimes we have to be ruthless, humble and simple, keep doing what we were doing to get us in the lead. It's something we are working on, we're getting messages out there but we have to make better decisions all over the pitch.

“In possession we made some poor decisions, tried to do too much and turned it over too often.

“We have to work on our attacking play when we're in the lead like that, to relieve pressure. It's not supposed to be a 40 minute defending session, we still have to offer a threat in the final third.