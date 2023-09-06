Alexander praises players and staff after Manager of the Month nomination

Watch more videos on Shots!

Graham Alexander praised his backroom team and players for their role in MK Dons’ start to the season after he was nominated for League Two’s Manager of the Month for August.

With four wins out of five in the opening month of the campaign, Dons ended August top of the league.

Alexander faces competition from Neil Harris (Gillingham), Luke Williams (Notts County) and Johnnie Jackson (AFC Wimbledon).

“It’s a testament to the results the team has produced,” said Alexander. “It’s the players backed up by a magnificent staff here too, and the supporters. It’s always a club effort, for me.

“I never kid myself to think it’s down to anything special I’ve done, it’s a lot of people who have come together to rebuild and make sure we’ve started on the right foot.

“But we’re the ones who get the stick when things go wrong, but we get a little bit of praise every now and then as well!”