Alexander takes up job with Dons' League Two rivals Bradford City

Graham Alexander has made a quick return to football by taking over as Bradford City manager.

The former Dons boss lasted just 142 days in charge at Stadium MK, winning League Two Manager of the Month in August before going on an eight-game win-less run, costing him the job.

But the former Fleetwood Town, Salford City and Motherwell boss has taken up the role at Valley Parade vacated by Mark Hughes a month ago.

He takes with him assistant Chris Lucketti, who followed Alexander out the exit door at Stadium MK too.

“It is really good to be here," he said. "I am very excited about the role, the potential of the team and the club.

“Me and Chris have been here quite a few times as a management duo competing against Bradford City, but it will be good to be on the right side, now.

“When the stadium is full and the crowd is behind the team, it is a really difficult venue to come and play at, so we have to make it a tough place for everyone else to visit.

“Joining a club, you have to look at the short-term improvements you can make, but also look at the potential of what you can do. Here, for me, that scope is endless.