Alexander will not underestimate struggling MK Dons

Graham Alexander | Getty Images

The Bradford City boss spoke ahead of the game against his former club MK Dons on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander will not be taking his former club lightly when MK Dons head to Valley Parade on Saturday.

The Scot took charge of Dons for just 16 games before being sacked in October 2023, following a run of eight games without a win. Now in charge of the Bantams, Alexander’s side sit fifth in League Two, suffering just one defeat in their last 11 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons, led by Scott Lindsey, have won just twice in 14 and have slumped to 16th in the standings ahead of their trip to West Yorkshire where Bradford have lost only once all season.

Despite the heavy odds against Dons heading into the game, Alexander admits he is wary of the threats teams at the wrong end of the table can pose, citing only narrow wins over the likes of Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Carlisle recently.

“You only need to look at games against teams further down the table,” he said. “They were tough and we approached them in the same way we will Saturday. I do not over or underestimate an opponent, I just look at what we are going to do. If we do not do that, we will be second best anyway.”

Bradford missed out on a trip to Wembley earlier this week after being beaten by big-spending League One side Birmingham City, losing 2-1 thanks to Lyndon Dykes’ 88th minute goal at St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that disappointment, Alexander said his side must put that feeling behind them, saying: “We know we realistically will not win every game, but it is how you carry yourselves and perform, we have that winning mentality here. We do not want to be the plucky losers, we want to be on the right side of the results.

“This team has never given up, they are always fighting. Sometimes we get a punch on the nose, but we get back up swinging ready to go again. We hold ourselves well, the supporters hold themselves well.”