All eyes on League One as Dons’ rivals are in action tonight
Four games are being played in League One tonight, with most of them having an impact on MK Dons’ survival chances
Mark Jackson will have his eyes on League One this evening with three of MK Dons’ relegation rivals in action.
Dons’ next four opponents play this evening, with Accrington Stanley hosting Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers taking on Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough travelling to Burton and Morecambe playing Charlton Athletic.
A win for Accrington, where Dons head to on Saturday, would see them climb above Oxford - now managed by former boss Liam Manning - which would see the gap to safety opened up to three points.
With so many connotations possible on Tuesday night, Jackson said there was no secret in admitting he would be keeping across what was happening in the division.
“Of course we'll look,” he said. “People will say they concentrate on themselves, but of course you look. We went to watch Cambridge (last week), and you always look at other results. But ultimately it's about what we do.
“We'll have an eye on it, but it's about what we do.”