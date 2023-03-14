All eyes on League One as Dons’ rivals are in action tonight

Mark Jackson will have his eyes on League One this evening with three of MK Dons’ relegation rivals in action.

A win for Accrington, where Dons head to on Saturday, would see them climb above Oxford - now managed by former boss Liam Manning - which would see the gap to safety opened up to three points.

With so many connotations possible on Tuesday night, Jackson said there was no secret in admitting he would be keeping across what was happening in the division.

“Of course we'll look,” he said. “People will say they concentrate on themselves, but of course you look. We went to watch Cambridge (last week), and you always look at other results. But ultimately it's about what we do.

