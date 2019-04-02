All smiles for Kieran Agard after Dons win

Kieran Agard was in a great mood after helping MK Dons to a 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The striker netted his 21st goal of the season to open the scoring at The New Lawn, before seeing it cancelled out by former Dons academy product George Williams in the second half. But Russell Martin's 86th minute winner lifted Dons into second spot with six games to go.

Having breached the 20 goal target, Agard is enjoying one of his best ever seasons, and it is reflecting in his mood.

"I’m loving football, we’re playing good football, we’re winning games, the boys are fantastic and all the staff are great – it’s a good place right now," he said.

"It was fantastic, all the hard work the boys put in I thought the boys were fantastic, it showed our fighting spirit and thankfully it paid off.

"I’m delighted with my goal but most importantly I’m buzzing we picked up the three points, the goal put us 1-0 up and I’m thankful that I was able to get the goal.

"I see Russell with the ball and I was just waiting for the net to rustle, and when it did I was so elated – I just ran after and chased him – I couldn’t catch him! I’m buzzing for Russell.

"It was great to celebrate with all the fans and to see them running down, they were great, singing throughout and that helped us."