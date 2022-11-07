All you need to know about the FA Cup second round draw involving MK Dons
The details for tonight’s FA Cup draw
MK Dons supporters will have their eyes on ball 12 in the draw for the FA Cup second round this evening.
The draw will begin at 7pm live on BBC 2 and on The FA’s social media channels.
Dons picked up £41,000 for beating Taunton Town 6-0 on Saturday, with an additional £67,000 on offer for winning their second round clash.
Goals from Dawson Devoy, Will Grigg, Darragh Burns, Mo Eisa and a Conor Grant brace ensured safe passage for Liam Manning’s side, who will play their second round game between November 25-28.
Full numbers list: 1. Forest Green Rovers, 2. Barnsley, 3. Boreham Wood, 4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United, 5. Dagenham & Redbridge, 6. Accrington Stanley, 7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United, 8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham, 9. Peterborough United or Salford City, 10. Farnborough, 11. Grimsby Town, 12. Milton Keynes Dons, 13. Ebbsfleet United, 14. Carlisle United AFC, 15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town, 16. Chippenham Town, 17. Sheffield Wednesday,18. Portsmouth, 19. Shrewsbury Town, 20. Buxton, 21. Charlton Athletic, 22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon, 23. Newport County AFC, 24. Stockport County, 25. King’s Lynn Town, 26. Stevenage, 27. Fleetwood Town, 28. Burton Albion, 29. Harrogate Town, 30. Exeter City, 31. Torquay United or Derby County, 32. Bristol Rovers, 33. Walsall, 34. Wrexham AFC, 35. Crewe Alexandra, 36. Barnet or Chelmsford City, 37. Woking or Oxford United, 38. Chesterfield, 39. Alvechurch, 40. Mansfield Town