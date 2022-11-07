All you need to know about the FA Cup second round draw involving MK Dons

MK Dons supporters will have their eyes on ball 12 in the draw for the FA Cup second round this evening.

The draw will begin at 7pm live on BBC 2 and on The FA’s social media channels.

Dons picked up £41,000 for beating Taunton Town 6-0 on Saturday, with an additional £67,000 on offer for winning their second round clash.

Goals from Dawson Devoy, Will Grigg, Darragh Burns, Mo Eisa and a Conor Grant brace ensured safe passage for Liam Manning’s side, who will play their second round game between November 25-28.