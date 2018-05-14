'Amazing enquiries' about the vacant Dons job but no announcement yet

Pete Winkelman has been impressed by the calibre of manager applying for the vacant MK Dons manager's job.

The chairman, who parted ways with Dan Micciche in April, said he is keen to take his time after admitting making mistakes in both the hiring of Micciche and Robbie Neilson before him, seeing Dons relegated to League 2.

But with the team not due back for pre-season training until July, Winkelman says he is happy to take his time with the decision, and is doing his due diligence to ensure he makes the best appointment from a list of 'amazing enquiries.'

"We can't get this wrong," he told iFollow MK Dons. "Everything you do is a risk so we just want to make sure we've done as much research and get the idea of how people want to take this club forwards. We're doing our due diligence, we've had lots of names, some amazing enquiries about the job. No-one is being put off by where we are, and they can see we're a club you can take in the right direction.

"We've had some fantastic conversations about people in football, and despite a lot of people who are happy with where we've ended up, there are a lot of people shocked too because they know how hard we're working to build a club in Milton Keynes.

"It's going to be one of the most important decisions we've ever made, so we're taking our time. We've got a process, a few other people involved this time too because it;s such a big decision we have to get right, so everything is on-going.

"The great thing about doing it in the summer is that we don't have the same pressures. I'd like to have it done sooner rather than later. I've set my own target of the end of the month which I think would be reasonable, but it may go a bit longer."