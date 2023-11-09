American move confirmed for former MK Dons boss Neilson

The former MK Dons manager has been confirmed as the new head coach in Florida

Robbie Neilson has returned to football management with the Tamba Bay Rowdies.

The former MK Dons manager, who took charge of the club from November 2016 until January 2018, left Hearts in April and has been out of work since.

In something of a surprise move, the Scot will now move Stateside to take over in Florida having signed a multi-year contract to be their head coach.

“It’s truly a great set-up for soccer here in Tampa Bay," he said. "There is a great training ground and all the facilities you need for the team to continue to progress and be successful.

"A big thing for me making the decision to come here is the good people already in place. That is so important at any soccer club.

"There’s a real positivity here and there’s an ambition to continue to be successful. We’ve got a fantastic squad and now it’s about adding a bit more quality and energy to get it to the next level.

“Humility, honesty, and work ethic are the three things that I always focus on getting out of the clubs I have worked at."

The Rowdies play in the USL - a league below the MLS - and finished second in the Eastern Conference this year before losing to Birmingham Legion in the play-off quarter-finals, though there is no promotion or relegation from the league.

Neilson added: "Ultimately, it’s about winning football matches and historically, I’ve managed to do that at the clubs I’ve been at.