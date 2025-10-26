"An absolute masterclass": Bromley boss delighted with win over MK Dons

The Ravens boss spoke after his side’s 2-1 win over MK Dons on Saturday

Bromley boss Andy Woodman was delighted by what he saw of his side as they netted two late goals to beat MK Don 2-1 on Saturday.

Trailing to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s early goal, Bromley shelled Dons’ penalty area all afternoon with set-pieces and crosses, getting their reward on 74 minutes through Deji Elerewe, before Omar Sowunmi’s 81st minute winner.

The Ravens had scored more goals than any other team in the division from set-pieces, and for the most part, Dons’ defence dealt with them pretty well, limiting the host’s chances, but Woodman was delighted with how his team persisted to find the breakthrough.

“I thought it was an absolute master class by us,” he said. “I thought, other than the first goal, we were brilliant. Everything we did, everything we worked on came off.

“To come from a goal behind shows a lot of character. It hasn’t been easy, but against a top team with a budget we can only dream of is a brilliant result for Bromley.

“They’re a club with the best away record, best budget, the best players no doubts about that, the most experienced manager in the league. Getting a result against a team like that, who have hit form of late, it’s testament to our guys.

“I think we had the better chances though, and at half-time it was just up to me to make sure the boys knew they could get the result.”

He added: “It’s always been about set-pieces throughout the history of football. You’ve got to make sure you take those chances, they are our golden nuggets. You can only execute them if the delivery is right and you’ve got players who can get on the end of them.”