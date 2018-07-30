Aneke back in full training with MK Dons

Chuks Aneke joined in full training for the first time this summer on Monday as he hinted at a return to first team action sooner rather than later.

The 25-year-old has suffered several long-term injuries during his two seasons at MK Dons, and had not been able to train under Paul Tisdale since his arrival back in June.

However, Aneke, who was Dons' top-scorer last season, returned to full training on Monday and could be back in line for a return to first team action sooner than believed, though it is understood he will not be available for the League 2 opener at Oldham on Saturday.

Speaking last Friday, manager Tisdale said: "Chuks has bridged the gap between not training and training, we just have to train him for a while. "