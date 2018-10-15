Aneke 'in a motivated mood' as his MK Dons hot streak continues

Scoring seven goals in eight games, and in the processes bagging your 50th career strike, Chuks Aneke is on top form of late.

The MK Dons striker was keen to leave Stadium MK in the summer following their relegation to League 2, and neared a move during the transfer and loan windows but nothing came off.

But since his return to the first team in September, the 25-year-old has found the net seven times as Dons have climbed to fourth in League 2, winning the last three in a row.

His latest came against Cambridge United on Saturday, and was the only goal of the game to earn Dons all three points in their first visit to the Abbey Stadium.

"I’m delighted to score goals and long may it continue," said Aneke. "I’m in a very motivated mood at the moment, it’s just good to come away with the win.

"It’s three wins on the bounce now, we’re getting into a rhythm so it’s all good. I’m playing upfront and it’s my job to score goals. Every time I go out on the pitch I’m looking to score."

Having won three in a row, Aneke has been one of the focal points not just with his goals, but his all-round play.

Aneke though said his form is down to the rest of the team performing well and creating chances for him, and it's giving everyone something to smile about.

He said: "I think as a team we are playing really well, long may it continue as we’ve got a long way to go.

"It’s pleasing [that chances are created], I’ve just got to focus on having the composure to put the chances away when I get the opportunity too.

"I’ve been here for a while and the fans have always been good, they always cheer us on and give us that extra motivation and they done exactly that."