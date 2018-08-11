Aneke in talks with Bolton Wanderers over potential loan move

Chuks Aneke could join Bolton Wanderers on loan this weekend.

The 25-year-old was not sold on transfer deadline day, but he was left out of the matchday squad on Saturday as Dons made it back-to-back wins on their return to League 2 as they beat Bury 1-0.

Aneke scored 10 goals and made 10 more goals last season as he led the way in Dons' relegation campaign from League 1, and has trained with new boss Paul Tisdale just twice with the first team this summer.

His admission from the first team came as news broke of a potential move to the Championship side, which Tisdale confirmed after the match.

He said: "It's still not confirmed but we are in talks with another club and until that goes through, it is what it is - it's not confirmed. We have a lot of things to focus on but it will probably manifest itself in the next couple of days whether he's going or not."

Speaking after his side threw away a 2-0 lead against Bristol City, Bolton boss Phil Parkinson confirmed his interest in Aneke's services, but admitted he may have to recruit in other areas instead before the loan window closes on August 31.