Aneke needs more protection from referees

Chuks Aneke is punished harshly for his physicality, according to Dons boss Robbie Neilson.

The 24-year-old earned himself a booking for a culmination of fouls in the 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury on Saturday, and was given a warning by the referee in the second half as more free kicks were given against him.

But Neilson feels Aneke's physique is working against him, and if he was smaller, he would not be penalised as often as he is.

"The lack of protection Chuks Aneke gets is baffling," he said. "He gets battered left right and centre and gets nothing. But any contact with defenders and the whistle goes. But we're used to it, it's the same every week. In training, we don't give any free kicks so it prepares us for the weekend.

"He gets frustrated, as we do. If he was 5ft2, he'd win a lot more free kicks. But for some reason, because he's a big lad the referees don't give him anything. But it won't change because the standard of refereeing won't get any better."