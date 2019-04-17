Aneke praised by Tisdale after racist abuse online

Paul Tisdale has praised Chuks Aneke in the aftermath of the racial abuse he suffered on social media.

The striker was the target of a racist post on Instagram on Sunday, reportedly made by a Tranmere fan after their 2-1 win over Dons on Saturday.

Both Dons and Tranmere issued statements condemning the post, with the matter now in the hands of the police.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tisdale said: “I have to say how well Chuks has handled himself through the whole thing, I’m proud of how he has reacted to it.

“As much as it is unsavoury, he is still focused on the team and what he needs to do for himself and the team.

“It’s in the hands of the police now. As a club, we’ve issued our statement – there’s no place for it. Let’s just hope football generally can do it’s best to minimise and eradicate this kind of abuse.

“The wider issue is that it has become too frequent. We’re hearing these stories too often, and that is a worry.

“In terms of it being closer to home, to have it aimed at one of your players is particularly disappointing and from out point of view, there is zero tolerance.”

A club statement read: “Needless to say, the club is appalled at the nature of this totally disgusting and unacceptable post. The individual responsible must be held to account and we will play our part in working towards that outcome.

“Like many in the game, MK Dons are distressed by the increasing number of racism incidents which are sadly, and once again, tarnishing football.

“As well as providing Chuks with whatever support he needs, we will continue to work with our players, our supporters, and all those in football, as well as others in society, so that together we can eradicate all forms of discrimination from our game.”