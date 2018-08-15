Aneke’s Bolton loan move hits the stumbling blocks

Chuks Aneke remains an MK Dons player for now after talks appeared to have stalled with Bolton Wanderers about a potential loan move.

Aneke is believed to want a move away from Dons, where he was top-scorer last season, but with no satisfactory bids reaching Stadium MK before lastThursday’s transfer deadline for the 25-year-old’s services, both Paul Tisdale and Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson admitted on Saturday talks were ongoing for a potential loan move.

However, by Tuesday evening, those talks appeared to have stalled, when Tisdale said: “There is no progress so it’s something we will have to come back to another time.”

Both parties may return to the table this week though, with Bolton agreeing to allow striker Adam Le Fondre to leave for Sydney, Australia, leaving Parkinson back in the hunt for a forward.

“To keep someone against their will would have been the wrong thing to do,” Parkinson said. “We would have had a player who wanted to be elsewhere.”