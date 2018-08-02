Aneke's future has been topic of conversation at MK Dons

Paul Tisdale has had 'nothing tangible' passed under his nose to believe Chuks Aneke will be leaving MK Dons in the next week.

With the transfer window set to close this time next week (Thursday), the future of Aneke had been up for debate amongst MK Dons fans over the summer.

Aneke, last season's top scorer, returned to full training with the first team this week after an injury ruled him out of most of the pre-season build up and all of the friendlies.

Tisdale though insisted Aneke remains an option for him this season, and is talking to the front man as though he will be here beyond the closure of the transfer window.

Asked whether he felt Aneke would stay, Tisdale said: "Until anything changes, yes. He's under contract. There has been conversation and debate about it, but I've had nothing tangible come to me to suggest he won't be. I'm talking to him as if he will be here. He's an MK Dons player."

Commenting on whether Aneke was happy to stay though, he added: "You'll have to ask him."

Osman Sow

While Aneke returned to training this week, Tisdale was also handed a boost in having Osman Sow back out on the grass. Training with new signing Mathieu Baudry as both look to catch up after missing pre-season, Sow will be another huge boost for Tisdale, who believes having the Swede and Aneke back will be like new signings.

He said: "People forget we have Osman and Chuks unavailable for us so far, but they're not far away. Chuks is closer than Osman, but I have to get the balance right between having seven players for those two positions, or waiting for the pair to get fit.

"We have two players of real calibre up there, and when they get back, they will feel like two new signings."