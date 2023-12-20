Ankle injury to sideline Dons striker for around two months

The former Norwich City striker is set for another spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury

Matt Dennis looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Matt Dennis looks set to miss the next two months after suffering an ankle injury in the closing stages of Saturday's 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.

The 21-year-old striker took a nasty tackle not long after replacing Ethan Robson at Stadium MK at the weekend, and though he limped on, the damage was done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a protective boot and on crutches, Dennis is expected to be out until around March, head coach Mike Williamson confirmed.

"He's had a scan, and he will be out for the medium term, six to eight weeks," Williamson confirmed. "It was a nasty one, and all credit to him for trying to carry on. You could see he was in a lot of pain. He said he probably shouldn't have carried on but I like that, the fact the warrior inside him told him to carry on.

"He's been training really well, his intensity had gone up and that's why we thought he deserved a chance to come off the bench on Saturday. But that's the nature of football, just when you feel you're making headway, bang, you get hit. There is a lot of growth for him there.

"But he now has something to fight for in the New Year, coming back with optimism and a want to get back in the team."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midfielder Robson had missed seven weeks prior to starting on Saturday, but came through his 67 minutes unscathed and looks set to be a part of Williamson's plans for this weekend's trip to Morecambe.