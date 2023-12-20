Another landmark and history beckons for Dons skipper Lewington

Dean Lewington

Boxing Day looks set to be yet another landmark achievement for MK Dons legend Dean Lewington, and one which may never be beaten.

Should he lace up the boots against Morecambe, and against Colchester United, the 39-year-old will draw level and then surpass the one-club record held by John Trollope, who ran out 770 times for Swindon Town between 1960 and 1980.

With the landmark on the horizon, team-mate Alex Gilbey said there were some who wanted Lewington to call time on his career when he first arrived at the club.

“People tried to write him off, didn't they!” he said. “I remember someone told him six years ago he should be on the coaching staff, and I think he's played about 400 games since then!

“Everything he does, the way he is, the way he helps lads whether you're an older pro or a young lad coming through, it's unbelievable. He's always had that side to him as well. He's naturally doing it a lot more now.

“I've always tried to tap into it from when I first signed for the club. Obviously I recognised who he was, and what he's done.

“He's incredible. I don't know what to say about him to be honest. Whenever people ask me about him and what the mystery with him is - it's just him! He's incredible, unbelievable. We're so lucky to have him.

“He hasn't changed from the moment I first met him. He's still exactly the same person, which is a bit strange as well!

“I'm lucky to have him as a friend, I've known him a long time now, and he's helped me through a lot of stuff. It's unbelievable, and I'm really proud of him.”

Dons head coach Mike Williamson made his senior debut two years earlier than Lewington in 2001, but hung up his boots in 2020.

He said: “The biggest credit in my eyes is that, coming from the same sort of era as him, is that he's still playing, still bringing quality on the pitch. He deserves all the credit which I look forward to seeing him receive awkwardly!”

And with his legend status already secured at Stadium MK, Gilbey said he is eager to see a memorial of the skipper unveiled soon.