Another landmark on the horizon for Lewington

Dean Lewington is set to make his 700th league appearance for MK Dons on Saturday

Hiram Boateng paid tribute to Dean Lewington, not just ahead of the captain’s 700th league outing for MK Dons tomorrow, but for rekindling his career at the club.

The midfielder was told he was surplus to requirements by Russell Martin, but following the manager’s departure to Swansea last month, Lewington took caretaker charge and immediately brought Boateng back into the fold.

Should he pull on the shirt and indeed the captain’s armband tomorrow to face Portsmouth at Stadium MK, it will be yet another landmark for Lewington, and Boateng said he is a vital member of the dressing room.

“It's crazy to be honest,” he said. “What he has achieved here, and with one club is unbelievable.

“He's someone we all look up to, he's a real leader. You meet a lot of people in the game, but he has a lot of integrity about him.

“When there was a manager change, he gave me an opportunity... and he told me I owe him some of my appearance bonus!

“He's a great character as everyone knows, and it's a massive achievement. Hopefully he can keep going and get many more.”

Since taking over at the helm, Liam Manning said Lewington has been a key man in helping him get his feet under the table and continues to be a hugely influential voice in the dressing room.

He said: “I can’t speak highly enough of him since I’ve been here. He’s a terrific person and leader and is in the team on merit.

“Since he came on against Charlton he’s performed at a high level, he knows his strengths and his weaknesses.