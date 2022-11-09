Are things beginning to click again at MK Dons?

Things are finally beginning to click at MK Dons, and not a moment too soon for Warren O’Hora.

The 23-year-old has experienced the highs and lows of life at Stadium MK during his two-year stint at the club so far - the lowest of them coming just a matter of weeks ago when Dons slumped to the bottom of League One.

Fast-forward a few weeks though, Dons have kept four straight clean sheets, won three out of four, progressed in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup and look back to their old selves again.

Since the start of the season, the narrative from the club has been a call for patience as new squad transitions and adapts, beds in and gets used to the way they’re being asked to play.

While they remain in the bottom four though, O’Hora says there is a new air of confidence in the dressing room, stemming from those transitional pains beginning to ease.

“The young players we brought in, and the loan players who came in are starting to give us what we want.” he said. “It’s starting to click for us. We’ve got to stay level-headed, and we’ve done really well in the last few weeks.

“We’ve been trying to do the same things, even when our confidence was low. Now it’s starting to click. We asked for time from the fans, and now I think it’s starting to show.

“We had a tough month last month, with a lot of games, but we’ve had a bit of time to train this month and it’s starting to show.

“We needed (their latest run). We had a bad run before, and you get that in seasons, ups and downs. It’s a relief to get some wins under our belt, and it’s breathing confidence back into the dressing room.