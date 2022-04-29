Argyle’s need to win may play into MK Dons’ hands

Josh McEachran battles for the ball when Dons met Plymouth back in December. Both sides need to win on the final day of the season when they play at Home Park

With Plymouth Argyle desperate to win on Saturday as well, Warren O’Hora believes it may play into MK Dons’ hands.

While Dons will be hoping to win and for Rotherham to drop points against Gillingham to secure automatic promotion, Plymouth also need to win to guarantee a spot in the play-offs - potentially setting up another two games with Liam Manning’s side, who can finish no lower than third in the league.

Plenty of times this season, Dons have found it tough breaking down sides who want to sit in and defend but with Plymouth needing to get on the front foot at Home Park, O’Hora said it might offer Dons the opportunity to exploit the space they leave behind.

“I think it might suit us,” he said of Plymouth’s need to win. “They need to win the game as well so it should be an entertaining one. We have to win it for obvious reasons, and they need something similar to get in the play-offs.

“I think it will suit us if they come out and try and have a go at us, you never know. Sometimes it's better for them to come at us rather than bank in and try to play for a draw. We'll just keep doing what we're doing all season.”

Read More Dons’ thrilling League One finale to be shown on Sky Sports

League One has been one of the most competitive divisions at this level for many years. While it looks like 83 points might be the requirement just to get into the play-offs, by comparison, Forest Green currently sit atop League Two on the same number of points, while that total would see a team second in the Championship as it stands.

Dons, who have 86 and remain in with an outside shout of winning League One, could still provide another twist in the season by snagging a top-two spot on the final day in one of the toughest seasons yet.

“It is crazy, especially when you look at what it's going to take to get in the play-offs,” said coach Liam Manning. “Look at the Championship and League Two, the points return at the same stage is incredible.

“When you look at the size of the clubs as well, it compounds the positive aspects of what we've been able to do this year. It's been a tough, long, enjoyable season and there is still so much left to play for.”

Taking on Plymouth on Saturday, Manning continued: “For me, you want to challenge yourselves against good sides. Plymouth, like Oxford did, will have something to play for which makes it exciting.