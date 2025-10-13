Arsenal legends draft ex-Dons winger to join Baller League squad

The ex-MK Dons winger joins the six-a-side league

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Holland was the 22nd pick of the Baller League draft last week, and will line-up for N5 FC next season.

The league is a six-a-side indoor football competition that blends traditional football with unique, fast-paced rules and entertainment. Originating in Germany, it has expanded to the UK and features teams managed by celebrities, influencers, and former football stars, with players also including professionals, futsal players, and social media personalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland joined MK Dons in the summer of 2022 after leaving West Ham United following a season on loan at Oxford United. He made 36 appearances during the relegation campaign before leaving the following summer, joining Forest Green Rovers.

The winger left Rovers after a season and has been without a club for a year. He signed up for Baller League and was the 22nd pick of the draft to join up with N5 - a team led by ex-Arsenal stars Jens Lehmann, Robert Pirès, and Freddie Ljungberg.

The team also drafted former Newcastle United frontman Nile Ranger.

Baller League season 2 kicks off on Monday October 27 at Copper Box Arena in London.