Artell describes MK Dons as one of the best sides in League One

David Artell described MK Dons as the best footballing team in League One after his Crewe side were beaten 2-1 at Stadium MK yesterday

Crewe manager David Artell said MK Dons are one of the best footballing sides in League One, but felt his side matched up well against them despite tasting defeat on Tuesday night.

Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry goals ensured Dons claimed their third win in a row and moved into second place, while Crewe tasted a seventh consecutive defeat to leave them on the brink of League Two football next season.

Artell questioned the motivation of some of his players in the aftermath of the game at Stadium MK, but said against a very good Dons side, most of his team gave a good account of themselves.

“MK Dons are arguably the best footballing side in the division and I thought that for large parts in the second half we matched them,” Artell said. “The fans that came down to Milton Keynes on a Tuesday night deserve all the credit. I thought they saw a committed performance. You don’t score in the last minute if you are not committed.

“You have got to ask yourself are you still trying to get better or just surviving and accepting what has happened and what the situation is?

“That’s everyone and you have to want to get out of this, really want.