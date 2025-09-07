Artell frustrated with Grimsby's second-half showing in MK Dons win

The Grimsby Town boss was disappointed with how his side played in the second-half

David Artell’s post-match thought were almost the opposite of Paul Warne’s, with the Grimsby boss upset with how his side finished the game against MK Dons on Saturday.

While the Mariners ran riot in the first-half, scoring three goals in the first 29 minutes before Jon Mellish was sent off to compound Dons’ misery, the game flipped in the second-half, with Dons scoring twice to make it more nervy at the end than it should have been for the visitors.

And that was the biggest takeaway for Artell, who was disappointed with his side’s second-half showing but delighted with the first - the opposite opinion of his former Rotherham United team-mate Warne.

“We were worthy winners, and it shows how far we’ve come that we’re disappointed with how it’s ended,” Artell said. “At 9am this morning, we’d have all taken three points and it’s what we leave with.

“Today was a learning curve of how to play against ten men, and we didn’t make a good fist of it. I felt we could have scored more, and Dons were always a threat from set-pieces. The game should never have ended the way it did.

“We were brilliant in the first-half and we let ourselves down in the second. It has not cost us in the end, but it’s good to learn how to play against ten.

“We know we can play good football, and we did in the first-half. We didn’t move the ball well enough in the second-half, we didn’t run as much. The best teams work the hardest and we didn’t do that as well in the second-half.

“You’ve got to give Dons credit, they changed shape and made it harder for us but even so, we’ve got to be much better.

“We were good value for the win, it’s a good three points.”