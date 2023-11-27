Artell takes over at Grimsby Town ahead of game against MK Dons

Former Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell will be in the Stadium MK dugout for Grimsby Town tomorrow

David Artell

Grimsby Town will be led by a new manager in the form of David Artell when they visit Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

Following the sacking of Paul Hurst last month, having picked up one win in 10 with the Mariners, Grimsby parted company with the team in 21st.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Picking up form with five points from their last three games, climbing to 19th ahead of their game against MK Dons, Grimsby appointed former Crewe boss Artell on Monday.

The 42-year-old left the Alex in April 2022 with the club on the brink of relegation to League Two.

"It's an exciting time to be part of this football club," Artell said upon signing. "I think there's a lot of hard work ahead, both on and off the pitch, but it's a challenge that I'm excited about and that I can certainly get on board with.

"I think it's been well documented now that I've turned down a few jobs in League Two, I turned down one last week, and I turned down assistant coach at Standard Liege in Belgium before that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The key thing is that there's a plan. (Grimsby owners) Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit have been absolutely explicit in the detail of where they want this club to go and I went 'that'll do'.