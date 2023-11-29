Artell wants to use MK Dons as a blueprint for his Grimsby Town side

David Artell only had an hour to work with his Grimsby Town side ahead of their 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Tuesday

Grimsby Town battle in the midfielder against MK Dons

New Grimsby Town manager David Artell said the longer term vision for his side is to dominate games like MK Dons can do, after the 1-1 draw at Stadium MK on Tuesday.

Heading to Milton Keynes with only an hour on the training pitch with his players on Monday after being appointed at Blundell Park, Artell's men took full advantage of a lethargic Dons side in the opening 45 minutes, and deservedly led through Rekeil Pyke's 20th minute goal.

While Dons were 'not at the races' according to midfielder Jack Payne in the first-half, it was the Charlton loanee who drew the home side level on 66 minutes for a share of the spoils.

Artell felt his side had four great chances in the second-half to wrap up the game though, with Arthur Gnahoua hitting the post and Abo Eisa - brother of Dons striker Mo - forcing an important save from Dons keeper Craig MacGillivray.

While the other Eisa brother would miss a sitter with the final kick of the game which would have secured the win for Dons, Artell said he saw flashes of promise from his side, who he wants to see replicate what he saw from his opponents with time.

He said: "It gives us a great foundation to build on. But I want to dominate the ball like they do, and I want to win 4-1.

"I can't fault our effort, their tactical understanding of what we asked of them. You could see glimpses of what I want this team to be, and overall I'm pleased. There is still a long way to go though.

We've had the best four chances of the game in the second-half, Rosey has had a chance in the first-half as well, while they've had a couple of chances which drifted wide.

"We dominated the game in the first-half, without dominating the ball. They changed things in the second-half which stopped us playing, and it's not frightened us, but we've not worked out how to stop that. And that is understandable because they've only had an hour with us.

"They're not used to being asked to play more, which I think some of them were more used to. It's not a criticism of the players, it's just where we are.