Asonganyi thanks 'older brothers' Gilbey and Walsh for injury support

Dylan Asonganyi turned Dons duo Joe Walsh and Alex Gilbey to help him through his injury woes this year.

The 18-year-old has been ruled out for the whole of 2018 so far with a knee injury, having burst onto the scene in the Dons youth team last season.

The youngster made his return to the pitch on Saturday at Newport Pagnell Town, and found the net in spectacular fashion on Monday night away at St Neots.

But it has been a long route to recovery for Asonganyi, and admits to relying on Gilbey and Walsh for support and advice as they too went through their own long-term injury problems.

Speaking after Dons' 5-1 win over St Neots, he said: "Don’t tell them this but Joe Walsh and Alex Gilbey have been kind of like my older brothers they’ve helped me out in the off season when things got hard and sometimes I felt like I can’t do this, they told me to keep going and I’m just happy that we are all celebrating together today.

"It was a hard thing to get through, sometimes I would see games and think I could effect it in a certain way but I’m happy to be back in and around the boys and I think they’ve helped me as well as they’ve been very friendly to me and have helped me fit in.

"Simon (Crampton) and Adam (Ross) have all helped me, there is also been days where I think I can’t continue and they’ve pushed me and told me I’ll do well and kept pushing me and it has paid off today."

His finish against St Neots - a long-range stunner into the top corner - was reward for his hard work in the treatment room and comes at the perfect time on his return and in front of new boss Paul Tisdale.

Talking through his strike, Asonganyi said: "The ball came down to me, thanks to Liam Sole for getting the second ball and then I heard people shouting shoot, I’m always that guy to try things and I’m happy it came off and see it go into the back of the net. I’m hopeful that there is more to come from me.

"I try to get into the team and help them out when I can, the main goal for the team is to get promotion and it would be a big step for me if I can help them in that way."