Assist for ex-MK Dons striker Dean on his return after ten months out

The 21-year-old former Dons top-scorer made his return to the pitch after a long injury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former MK Dons striker capped his return to first-team action with an assist for KAA Gent in their 4-0 win over Standard Liege.

The 21-year-old had been out for ten months following crucial knee ligament damage suffered on Boxing Day last year, having scored ten goals in 28 appearances for the Belgian side following his move from Stadium MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making tentative steps towards his return earlier in the week, Dean returned to the Belgian Pro League on Saturday, coming on with 22 minutes to go to a rapturous reception from De Buffalos supporters before setting up Omri Gandelman for his second of the night late on.

Discussing his time on the sidelines, Dean said afterwards: “ I had ten months to think about this moment. It was even more beautiful than I imagined. Truly unbelievable. I'm so happy to be back.

“A huge thank you to the fans – from my substitution until after the match, they cheered me on. They're always there, which is amazing.

“Seeing the team struggle last season and not being able to help was really tough. The pain was also unbearable, much worse than I could imagine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I stayed at the Van der Valk Hotel for a week or two and did almost nothing but sleep—the only time I felt no pain. The doctor, physiotherapist Matti (Mortier), and by extension, the entire medical team helped me a lot. Now, however, I'm super fit again—even fitter than before my injury.”