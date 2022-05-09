Aston Villa and Wolves loanees bid farewell after MK Dons loans end

Theo Corbeanu in action in his final game for MK Dons before returning to parent club Wolves

Two of MK Dons’ departing loanees took to social media after their play-off semi-final knockout to bid farewell to the club.

Theo Corbeanu and Kaine Kesler-Hayden combined to good effect on Dons’ right-flank against Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday, and though they won 1-0 on the night, tasted defeat on aggregate as the Chairboys booked their spot in thr Wembley final later this month.

Canadian Corbeanu, on loan from Wolves, quickly became a fan favourite after a lively debut against AFC Wimbledon, quickly followed up by a thunderous goal against Portsmouth at Fratton Park. He made 16 appearances overall.

Posting a series of pictures in Instagram depicting his campaign at both Dons and Sheffield Wednesday, where he spent the first half of the season, Corbeanu wrote: “First professional season down in the books. A very disappointing end going out in the play-off semi-finals, but overall a great learning curve for me.

“For every negative, there was a positive and I’ll be looking forward to see what the next season has to offer.

“Also, I’d like to thank all the fans who supported me this season at both Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.”

Aston Villa’s Kesler-Hayden was a regular in the side by the end of the campaign, having signed on transfer deadline day in January from Villa Park having spent the first half of the campaign at Swindon Town.

On Twitter, he wrote: “What an incredible year where I’ve learnt and experienced so much! Met friends for life. I’d like to say thank you to everyone involved @MKDonsFC”