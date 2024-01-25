Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan interested in signing former MK Dons midfielder

Matt O'Riley

Danish international Matt O'Riley has been linked with a move to Spain this month in a move which could earn MK Dons an unexpected payday.

The Celtic ace has been one of their top performers this year, with 10 goals and 12 assists in 29 outings this term. He left Stadium MK two years ago for Glasgow for a fee reported to be around £1.5m, with sell-on clauses understood to be included.

According to Sky Sports, Spanish side Atletico Madrid have tabled an offer for O'Riley, initially on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy in the summer. La Liga table toppers Girona are also understood to be interested in the 22-year-old, as are Italian giants Inter Milan.