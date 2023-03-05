Attacking trio could be given a shot when Dons take on Cambridge
Grigg, Dean and Holland may be called upon more often as Jackson threatens to change his usual line-up
With Dons’ attacking changes making a significant difference to their performances against both Lincoln City and Port Vale, Mark Jackson admitted he is having to rethink his line-up choices.
After poor displays from the starting XI in the first-halves at both Sincil Bank and Vale Park, substitutions at the sharp end of the pitch have helped Dons get more of a foothold in the game.
Both Will Grigg and Nathan Holland helped Dons get back on level terms against Lincoln, and the duo were called upon again against Port Vale, as was youngster Max Dean, with all three improving Dons in the second-half.
And following some lacklustre football being played early in games, as well as the growing desperation for points to get Dons out of the relegation zone, Jackson said he is going to have to rethink his approach to his attacking line-up.
“Griggy, Max and Nathan came on and did really well,” he said after the loss to Port Vale. “I've got decisions to make now with regards to putting the team out who can fight and win games. They've put forward a case to be in the team.
“Our approach has always been to win games, and we have to put a team out to go for games and win them. That's not come off in the last two, and I take responsibility for that.
“I'll have to make decisions now to see who is best equipped to go out onto the pitch in the next game to put in a performance to get three points because that's what we need.”