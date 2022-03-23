Attitude and desire has helped make Harvie Dons’ first choice

Daniel Harvie celebrates at full-time against Cambridge United on Saturday

After spending much of his first season at MK Dons in the shadow of another in his position, Daniel Harvie has emerged this season as a first choice in the side.

The 23-year-old made a decent impression in his first campaign at the club after signing from Ayr United in 2020, but the performances of Matthew Sorinola at left wing-back made the former Fulham man the stand-out choice in that position.

However, upon Sorinola leaving for Belgium, many expected Dons to strengthen on the left-hand side, but they kept faith in the Scot.

This season, Harvie has stepped up and become a key weapon in Dons’ armoury, even surprising a few with his long-throw to help Dons beat Cambridge United 1-0 on Saturday.

“His attitude and desire to improve is there for everyone to see, and that’s why he has done so well this season,” said head coach Liam Manning.

“He still has bits to work on like everyone, but you know what you’re going to get with him week-in, week-out. And in his position, there is an element of trust.