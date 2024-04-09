Automatic promotion rivals all win as Dons watch on

Football

Results around League Two did MK Dons no favours in their quest for automatic promotion on Tuesday night as they dropped to fourth place without kicking a ball.

Mansfield Town, who head to Stadium MK on Saturday for the first time since 2019, needed just a single goal to move back into third spot with a 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers at Field Mill, with Tom Nichols converting after 20 minutes. The win moves them onto 76 points, two clear of Dons still with one game in hand over Mike Williamson’s side.

Further up the table, Wrexham made light work of Crawley Town with a thumping 4-1 victory at the Racecourse Ground. Goals from Ryan Barnett, Andy Cannon and a Paul Mullin brace wrapped up the win for Phil Parkinson’s side to move them five points clear of Dons, now having played 43 games as well.

League leaders Stockport took a step closer to wrapping up the title with a 2-1 win over struggling Colchester United. Nick Powell and Paddy Madden scored either side of of a Cameron McGeehan goal for the U’s at the JobServe Community Stadium.