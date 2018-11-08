Award nominations are recognition of Dons' hard work, says Tis

Paul Tisdale was delighted to see his side's accolades during October recognised after he was nominated for League 2 Manager of the Month.

The Dons boss has only won the award once - last season at Exeter City - but the nomination comes just three months into his new tenure at Stadium MK.

Chuks Aneke

He was nominated alongside striker Chuks Aneke, who is up for the Player of the Month gong, with the winners announced at 6am tomorrow (Friday).

"I'm very pleased because it was a reflection of our performances and our results. It suggests it has been a good month!" he said. "It says a lot about the team behind the team, the work we've done and the way the team has responded. It's always nice to be nominated.

"I think the whole team has played well. The whole coaching staff have done their job. It's good for Chuks, and it's good for the club to be mentioned at the end of a very good month. There will be lots of other teams and managers who have worked hard in the month, but of course it's nice to take the nomination and acknowledgement."