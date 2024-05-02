Away allocation sold out for MK Dons' play-off trip to Crawley Town
Tickets for MK Dons’ trip to Crawley Town have now sold out for the clash on Bank Holiday Monday.
Around 700 tickets were made available for the away end at the Broadfield Stadium, with the first of them going on sale to those with away memberships and fans who have bought four away tickets from the box office in the last year.
It left less than 100 on general sale on Thursday morning, which were quickly snapped up by eager Dons fans.
More than 5,000 tickets have been sold for the home game, with Crawley’s away allocation of around 2,100 also looking close to selling out for the clash on Thursday May 9.
For the home leg, Dons fans are being encourage to #DonYourWhite in support of the team, who will be wearing their traditional white shirts for the game, and to Bring The Noise, with supporters being urged to make as much noise as possible to cheer on Mike Williamson’s side in the second leg.