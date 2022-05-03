Away end sold out at Adams Park for Dons’ play-off game with Wycombe

MK Dons fans have again sold-out the away end at Adam’s Park for the trip to Wycombe Wanderers this Thursday. More than 1,400 away fans were at the game in January.

Away tickets for the play-off semi-final first leg against Wycombe Wanderers have already been snapped up by MK Dons fans, with more than 1,800 expected at Adams Park on Thursday night.

For the fifth game in a row, Liam Manning’s side will be cheered on by more than 1,000 supporters, after big crowds at Cambridge United, AFC Wimbledon, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle last Saturday.

Hundreds of supporters bought online and plenty queued around Stadium MK this morning (Tuesday) to get their hands on the hottest ticket in town to see Dons fight for promotion to the Championship.

Tickets for the home leg of the play-offs, which will kick-off at 6.30pm on Sunday are still on sale.

“We have to thank the supporters,” said coach Manning. “Covid highlighted so many things and empty stadiums just weren’t football.