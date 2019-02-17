Away wins have Dons back on the promotion path

Alex Gilbey believes Dons have turned a corner after securing back-to-back away wins.

Their 1-0 win over Newport on Tuesday night was followed up by a dramatic 3-2 win over Carlisle at Brunton Park on Saturday as Dons went from eighth to fourth in League 2.

Gilbey, who was Dons stand-out man in Cumbrian, said the Newport game was a turning point in the season after going more than three months without an away win, and that the Carlisle win showed Dons are back in the groove to seek out automatic promotion this season.

"I think after our run, we needed that," he said. "Newport was the turn for me, we were brilliant there, and we've come here and shown our resilience. We've scored three goals to go with it, so we've over the moon and can enjoy the journey back.

"Against Newport, we had to play the conditions. The pitch wasn't the best and we did it really well. Today, the pitch is really nice, and we got the ball down but we also turned them a few times and we stuck to our game plan and did really well.

"They're a really good side – after we beat them earlier in the season they went on a unbeaten run, they're a good side and it's a tough place to come but today we were outstanding."