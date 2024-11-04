Back issue kept Brighton keeper out of MK Dons' FA Cup exit
Goalkeeper Tom McGill suffered a back spasm in the build-up to MK Dons’ FA Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon.
The 24-year-old Canadian international has been Dons’ first choice shot-stopper since signing for the club on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, starting every league game this term.
But suffering the injury on Thursday in the lead up to the game, McGill was left side lined as one of three which head coach Scott Lindsey had to leave out for the first round game.
“The changes were based on injuries,” he confiemed. “Laurence Maguire has a bad back, Tom McGill had a back spasm and had to come out of training, and Liam Kelly had a hamstring problem.”
While the disappointing game resulted in Dons’ exit to their bitter rivals, one of the few positives to take was the return of Callum Hendry to the pitch.
The 26-year-old striker missed seven weeks through injury but returned to training last week, and got on the field for the final five minutes - his first action since Lindsey took over in September.