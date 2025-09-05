Back-to-back defeats have not dented Grimsby's confidence ahead of Dons trip

Grimsby Town midfielder Evan Khouri and boss David Artell spoke ahead of their game with MK Dons on Saturday

Back-to-back defeats this week have not dented Grimsby Town’s confidence after making a strong start to the season, according to Evan Khouri.

The Mariners have the same League Two record as MK Dons heading into Saturday’s game between the sides at Stadium MK, with both suffering their first losses in the division last weekend, now sitting seventh and eighth in the standings at this early stage.

While Dons had a week between fixtures, Grimsby were beaten 2-1 in the Vertu Trophy by Graham Alexander’s Bradford City. Despite suffering two losses in three days, Khouri admitted the confidence in the Mariners dressing room remains on a high after their good start to the season.

“Our mentality is really good. We’ve had a bit of a blip in the last two game, but we know we’ve made a really good start to the season and we can put it right on Saturday again, so we’re all looking positively towards the game.”

On taking on MK Dons on Saturday, Khouri aded: “They’re a good team, a club that want to get out of League Two and have brought in players who will likely do that.

“It will be a challenge, they’ll play football but aren’t afraid to play that long ball in behind. It will be a difficult challenge, but we’ll set up strong and look to win the game.”

Manager David Artell, a former team-mate of Paul Warne’s at Rotherham United during their playing day, said: “They’ll work their socks off, that’s a hallmark of Warney’s team. They’ll get crosses into the box, they’ll try and play a bit of football and will be a tough nut to crack.

“We saw it all in the penultimate game of last season, a game we should’ve edged but we didn’t. It should be a good, tight game. Hopefully we come out on the right side of it.”