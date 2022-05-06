Back to the drawing board for Dons ahead of the play-off second leg

Conor Coventry during the 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on Thursday. The West Ham loanee said Dons need to go back to the drawing board to come up with a plan to turn it around at Stadium MK on Sunday

With just two days before the second leg, MK Dons have no time to feel sorry for themselves after losing 2-0 to Wycombe Wanderers on Thursday, Conor Coventry said afterwards.

Following the bruising encounter at Adams Park, which saw two headed Wycombe goals either side of Josh McEachran’s red card 21 minutes from time, Dons must overturn a two-goal deficit back at Stadium MK on Sunday night.

But they may need to rethink their approach, according to West Ham loanee Coventry, after Dons were dragged into playing a style of play which did not suit them and played into the hands of the Chairboys.

“We have no time to be disappointed,” said Coventry. “We wanted things to go better tonight but we've got 90 minutes at home to put it right and that's what we'll try and do.

“It's simple - we need to at least take it to extra time, maybe get three and win it in normal time, and no concede. We know what we need to do, so we'll go back to the drawing board and see what comes out.

“They're very good from set-pieces and crosses and thrive on that. We knew that and should have done better but we'll work on it and try and stop it on Sunday.

“They were better than us in the second half, and there were positives to take but we'll learn more from the negatives. We'll come back on Sunday and give it all we have.”