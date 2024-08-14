Backing for keeper Harness after 'tough night' against Watford

Nathan Harness | Jane Russell

It was a night to forget for the MK Dons keeper as Watford ran out comfortable 5-0 winners

Goalkeeper Nathan Harness was quick to apologise to his MK Dons team-mates after conceding three soft goals against Watford on Tuesday night.

Having made some good stops in the first-half at Vicarage Road, Harness, who signed from Charlton last summer, was beaten twice heading into the second-half. But twice letting efforts squirm through his hands, before palming another strike into the path of Tom Ince to complete his hat-trick, Harness was ready to shoulder the responsibility of the 5-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, both Mike Williamson and Joe Tomlinson were quick to defend the 24-year-old.

“We're all in it together,” said Tomlinson. “We win and lose as a team, we're all behind him no matter what. It as a tough night for everyone, and one to learn from.”

Williamson admitted it was a tough night for the keeper, who was making only his third appearance for the club, but said the defeat was not down to one reason alone.

He said: “He's had a tough night, but he's owned it in there. But he doesn't have to say anything because we're all in it together. We win, lose and draw together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a lot of things off tonight, and no one person carries the can. We do it as a group, as a club.

“It will make him stronger because he's that kind of personality, he's already taken ownership of it, but it's unnecessary. We missed chances at one end, and we conceded at the other, so we're all there.”