Backroom reshuffle at MK Dons has more potential to come

MK Dons’ Performance Director Simon Crampton

Last season was a learning experience for people at almost every level of MK Dons, according to Performance Director Simon Crampton.

The backroom was reshuffled last season to introduce the new positions of Performance and Sporting Directors, for both Crampton and Liam Sweeting.

It also saw the club introduce the role of head coach, taken up by Liam Manning, following the departure of Russell Martin, who had been first team manager.

While the club failed to secure promotion to the Championship last time out, Crampton said the first campaign with the new roles in place should be lauded as a success despite the disappointment of losing in the play-offs to Wycombe Wanderers.

Crampton said: “Although there was that initial disappointment at the end of the season, when we look back now, everyone is very pleased and proud of what the team and the staff have achieved.

“It’s important not to forget that all of the first-team staff were in new roles last season – roles which they have taken on and embraced.

“There is, of course, a lot to learn from but there are also lots of positives to take as well.

“We now head into the next season with that experience, and having the off-season to reflect. I think we’re going to hit next season in a real positive position.

“Within the stadium, and Milton Keynes in general, there is a real buzz after what’s happened this year.