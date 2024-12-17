Baker's back on the pitch as he trains to become a referee
Former MK Dons promotion winner Carl Baker has opted for a path less travelled in football by training to become a referee.
The 41-year-old made 72 appearances for Dons between 2014 and 2016, helping the side to the Championship, and was a regular in the second tier before departing for Portsmouth.
Continuing his playing days until 2023, Baker’s post-game career took a turn earlier this year when he caddied for Robert Rock at the US Open.
But sticking with football, Baker recently confirmed he has been working behind the scenes with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL). Not known for his ill-discipline during his career, Baker picked up just 46 bookings during his 650+ game professional career, and was sent off just once while at Coventry City.
Revealing the news on social media, Baker wrote: “Over the last six months, former and current professional footballers have been given an opportunity to become match officials and I’m delighted to say that I have accepted a three year contract with the @FA_PGMOL @premierleague @PFA hard work and exciting times ahead.”
