Balance will be key for Tisdale as he looks to rebuild culture

Paul Tisdale wants his players to enjoy coming to work again after three difficult seasons at MK Dons.

Two relegations in three years have seen Dons drop to the bottom tier and morale slip to an all-time low.

With three managers in charge during that time too - Karl Robinson, Robbie Neilson and Dan Micciche - all have come with differing styles.

Tisdale believes he has found the right balance to ensure success.

“I’m a good manager,” he said. “I believe I have a balance.

“There’s a time and a place for everything, but I’m respectful, I want to treat everyone the right way but they need to know the lines and what is expected of them. I want to come to work and enjoy it.

“They can’t all be selected, but they can come to work knowing where they stand. There is a lot of work to do.

“I’ll be practical to what’s needed.

“I’m very excited. It’s a great challenge to start here with bags of potential. We need a refresh on and off the pitch. The environment, culture, the brand can all be affected by the manager and what happens on the pitch.

“I’d like to think I’m a good fit here, with the owner. I’m here because I was impressed and I felt I could work to the brief and the personality of this club.

“I can’t give you too many predictions other than lots and lots of small, sensible decisions to help the wheels turning in the right direction.”

