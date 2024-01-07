Bamford credits MK Dons after his FA Cup wonder-goal for Leeds United

Patrick Bamford scored a stunning strike in Leeds United's 3-0 win over Peterborough

Patrick Bamford was reminded of his MK Dons days when he helped Leeds United into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The striker scored one of the goals of the round in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United at London Road, a left-footed volley on the turn after bringing the ball under control from 25 yards out.

Scoring his second in as many games for Leeds, Bamford said the playing surface in Cambridgeshire was a difficult one to judge, but it gave him flashbacks of his spell at Stadium MK more than 10 years ago.

Then a teenager on loan from Chelsea, Bamford scored 21 goals in 44 appearances in Milton Keynes, leaving the club after a late equaliser scored, again in the FA Cup third round, away at Wigan to bring the score back to 3-3.

Bamford played in the 2-1 defeat to Peterborough at London Road in 2013, when Nat Knight-Percival and Mark Little were both sent off for the hosts, and speaking after his wonder-goal, said his experience in that game helped him for Leeds more than a decade later.

"It was a hard pitch, it brought back memories of being on loan at MK Dons," he said. "I have played here before, and that is the beauty of the FA Cup.